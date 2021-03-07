Minor girl crushed to death

WANA: A driver tried to flee after crushing to death an 8-year-old girl in South Waziristan; however, army personnel arrested him here on Saturday. The girl was crossing a road in Makeen area when a vehicle, being driven by one Ashiq Noor, hit her. The driver, while rash driving, crushed the girl and then tried to escape the scene but the army personnel caught him and handed him over to the local police.