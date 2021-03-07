Woman killed, several hurt as wagons of Karachi Express derail

KARACHI: At least a woman passenger was killed while several others were hurt when wagons of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed near Rohri in the early hours of Sunday.

The Lahore-bound Karachi Express met the accident near Rohri and Pano Aqil, killing the woman and injuring several others besides suspending the up and down country railway traffic.

The Edhi Ambulance teams, locals and paramilitary Rangers were taking part in the rescue work. They were initially confronting problems due to darkness. According to Edhi sources, several passengers were injured in the accident and at least six were shifted to a nearby hospital. As many as 7-8 wagons of the Karachi Express derailed somewhere between the Pano Aqil and Rohri railway stations. Of these 4-5 wagons fell into a nearby ravine. Railway teams from Sukkur reached the spot, where the police and the teams of district management were also deployed to assist in the rescue work.

According to railways authorities, trains coming from Lahore were stranded at Pano Aqil, Ghotki and Rahimyar Khan. Similarly, trains from

Karachi were stranded at Khairpur, Ranipur, Gambat and Rohri stations. The up and down tracks would be cleared by Sunday mid-day, said the DCO railways Sukkur.