PML-N likely to field Miftah Ismail in Baldia Town by-election

KARACHI: As Federal Minister Faisal Vawda tendered his resignation from the National Assembly after casting his vote in the

Senate election on Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been planning to

field its central leader Miftah Ismail from the NA-249 Karachi in the by-polls.

In the 2018 general polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Vawda had defeated PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from the constituency with a narrow margin.

After Vawda’s resignation, the PML-N is confident to win the constituency easily after gaining support from the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s component parties, particularly the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and the Awami National Party.

In the by-polls held in the past two months, the PML-N and PPP supported each other in constituencies in various provinces.

Although the PML-N has not finalised its candidate, sources within the party told The News that former federal minister Ismail, who is currently PML-N Sindh secretary general, is likely to be fielded in the by-election.