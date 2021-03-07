close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Zia Ur Rehman
March 7, 2021

PML-N likely to field Miftah Ismail in Baldia Town by-election

National

Zia Ur Rehman
March 7, 2021

KARACHI: As Federal Minister Faisal Vawda tendered his resignation from the National Assembly after casting his vote in the

Senate election on Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been planning to

field its central leader Miftah Ismail from the NA-249 Karachi in the by-polls.

In the 2018 general polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Vawda had defeated PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from the constituency with a narrow margin.

After Vawda’s resignation, the PML-N is confident to win the constituency easily after gaining support from the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s component parties, particularly the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and the Awami National Party.

In the by-polls held in the past two months, the PML-N and PPP supported each other in constituencies in various provinces.

Although the PML-N has not finalised its candidate, sources within the party told The News that former federal minister Ismail, who is currently PML-N Sindh secretary general, is likely to be fielded in the by-election.

Latest News

More From Pakistan