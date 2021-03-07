Gilani’s son says his conscience is clear: Did not violate any law in meeting MPs

MULTAN: PPP Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani Saturday said the government cronies were subjecting him to a slanderous campaign of exaggerations and outright lies for the past couple of days.

Talking to journalists here he said that his conscience was clear and did not commit or violate any law in meeting with legislators. He said that he had already presented his stance and he was ready to respond at any legal forum in the future. The selected rulers lack ethical values, he said.

He said he had wished to speak to those making self-righteous, and dishonest attacks upon him. He said that he had delivered a lot for the country and democracy.

He said that he had spent three years of his life in captivity surrounded by hopelessness and in circumstances unimaginable for most people.

His abduction and captivity have strengthened his resolve for democracy, commitments and his belief upon God, he said.

The captivity taught him a lesson fighting for the cause of people till the last breath.

MPA Ali Haider Gilani asked those, targeting him that the slanderous campaign has made him firm and stronger than in the past and he was still taking a stand upon his stance of meeting with legislators was not illegal or extra constitutional.

He warned those hatching a campaign against him and attacking that their threats can never, ever weaken his commitments and resolve for democracy. He said that he felt pride while standing with his party, democracy and father in the struggle for parliamentary supremacy.