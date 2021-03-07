NOWSHERA: Malik Noor Taj Khan, the younger brother of former district president of the Awami National Party Malik Juma Khan, passed away on Saturday.

Funeral prayer for the deceased will be held at Akramabad at 11am today.

The deceased was also the brother of Malik Tilawat Khan, Malik Aftab Ahmad Khan, Malik Tahir Khan, Malik Sartaj Khan and father of Malik Ali Khan, Malik Haider Khan and Malik Junaid Khan. Fateha will be offered at Akramabad situated near the office of the Forest Department.