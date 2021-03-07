close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

Obituary

National

Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

NOWSHERA: Malik Noor Taj Khan, the younger brother of former district president of the Awami National Party Malik Juma Khan, passed away on Saturday.

Funeral prayer for the deceased will be held at Akramabad at 11am today.

The deceased was also the brother of Malik Tilawat Khan, Malik Aftab Ahmad Khan, Malik Tahir Khan, Malik Sartaj Khan and father of Malik Ali Khan, Malik Haider Khan and Malik Junaid Khan. Fateha will be offered at Akramabad situated near the office of the Forest Department.

