Three arrested in Lakki search

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested three accused, including two facilitators, in a search and strike operation in the jurisdiction of Gambella Police Station on Saturday, police officials said.

Talking to media, the Station House Officer (SHO) Gambella Amir Khan said that under the supervision of DSP Naurang Iqbal Khan Mohmand the police conducted search and strike operation in Kotka Zarif, Baistkhel and Pasani and arrested a proclaimed offender and his two facilitators.

During the search and strike operation, the police recovered Kalashnikov and ammunition from the possession of three accused, including two facilitators, he added.