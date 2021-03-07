Horse-trading in Senate elections: JI chief blasts PM for not taking action against own members

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i- Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday said that it was embarrassing that Prime Minister Imran Khan forgave for the sake of vote of

confidence those 16 members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek- i -Insaf (PTI) who sold their votes in Senate elections.

Talking to local journalists at Haji Abad after attending a wedding ceremony, the JI chief said so far it was the biggest U-turn by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The worst horse-trading in the recent Senate elections had proved the JI stand, Siraj claimed and added that JI would not support anyone in the run for Senate chairman.

The ruling PTI had no objection to Senate elections in three provinces when it got a result as per their wish but it abused the Election Commission of Pakistan when it failed to get the result as per their wish in the centre, Siraj said.

“The PM would not be in office for a single day when the support of establishment was withdrawn,” he added.