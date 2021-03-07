Traders, others protest against Women’s March

MARDAN: Tanzeem-e-Tajiran on Saturday staged a protest against the Wmen’s March.

Starting from the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry offices at Kachehri Chowk, the rally later turned into a protest meeting.

It was led by Zahir Shah, provincial general secretary of the traders federation and president of MCCI, Aqila Sumbal, women chamber president and others.

The participants of the rally carried placards and banners with various slogans against Women’s March.

Addressing the protest rally, speakers said that Islam has given women immense respect and rights. They added that the universe is incomplete without women and Islam gives great respect to womenfolk in the shape of a mother, sister, daughter and wife.