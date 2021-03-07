close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

Accused involved in transgender torture held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

NOWSHERA: The police arrested accused allegedly involved in torture and injuring a transgender in the district on Saturday.

A transgender person Fayyaz alias Sunny in injured condition had reported to the police that he was present at Siddique Plaza in Noeshera Cantt when one Asad came and started exchanging harsh words with him.

He alleged that he beat him black and blue causing him multiple bruises.

The police after registering the case raided various places to arrest the accused.

They finally arrested the accused Asad, a resident of Rashakai in Nowshera. The accused said that Sunny was his friend but now he had refused from the friendship

Latest News

More From Pakistan