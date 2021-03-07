CM for completion of process to establish oil refinery in Karak

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to implement the proposed project of establishing an oil refinery in Karak district.

He was chairing a meeting regarding the establishment of Oil Refinery in Karak at the Chief Minister’s House here, said a handout.

The chief minister said that all necessary matters including identification of suitable site and land acquisition be finalised as soon as possible. He added that the role and responsibilities of all the departments to this effect be defined clearly.

He termed the proposed project as of vital importance for the province and said that the provincial government would provide all the resources to implement it. The meeting was informed that two different sites were under consideration for setting up the oil refinery. The chief minister directed to finalise the site selection process for the project without any delay and take necessary steps for the purchase of land so that the practical work on the project could be started without any delay.

He also directed the energy department to hold a meeting with other departments concerned and to clearly define their roles and responsibilities for implementation of the project.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government had been working to ensure the optimum utilisation of natural resources of the province in order to strengthen the economy of the province and to create employment opportunities for the people.