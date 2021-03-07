Imran’s victory blackens face of opposition, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the malice of the opposition once again fell to the ground.

In tweets, the minister said, “We are thankful to Allah Almighty that Prime Minister Imran Khan was victorious. The face of ‘honoring the note’ was once again blackened and the malice of the opposition once again fell to the ground”.

The minister emphasized that Prime Minister Imran Khan again proved that he was a true, upright and brave leader, ‘who does not compromise on principles’. “We thank all parliamentarians especially the members of the coalition parties fromthe bottom of our hearts,” the minister maintained.

Shibli said they would not rest until achieving the ultimate goals of Pakistan’s progress, development and prosperity and resolution of the masses’ issues. “God willing, we will fulfill the expectations of the nation,” he said.