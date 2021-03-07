PTI moves ECP to delay Gilani’s notification

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan to delay the notification of senator-elect Yousaf Raza Gilani till the conclusion of the hearing of a video scandal.

PTI lawmakers Farrukh Habib, Kanwal Shouzab and Malika Bokhari filed the application and urged the ECP to take notice of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s talk of promising tickets to the members and also cited the audio of Sindh Minister Nasir Ali Shah. The commission has fixed March 11 for hearing the case. They pleaded that for his alleged bribery to the legislators in the run up to Senate elections, Ali Haider be disqualified as member of Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, PTI MNAs Jamil Ahmed and Fahim Khan admitted before Prime Minister Imran Khan about their presence in the video scandal, wherein Ali Haider was apparently guiding them on how to spoil their ballot paper. They informed the prime minister that they had nothing to do with any wrongdoing and would be with him always.

Later, in an informal conversation with reporters at the Parliament House, in response to a question as to whether it was a sting operation or a video accidentally made, Faheem Khan and Jamil Ahmed said: “We did not make the video at anyone’s request. The statement will come out soon from the party.” They said they were ready to go to the ECP in connection with the video, if summoned. “Today is the day of victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the worst defeat of the opposition,” they remarked, referring to the prime minister’s vote of confidence from the assembly.

The PTI lawmakers noted that the legislators had expressed confidence in the prime minister and today he got 178 votes against 176 votes in 2018, which means that all the MPs have full confidence in Imran Khan.

It may be recalled that on March 2, a day before Senate elections, the alleged video of Ali Haider Gillani, son of Yousaf Raza Gillani, came to light and went viral in no time. In the video, he allegedly tells a PTI member of the National Assembly how to lose votes. However, the identities of the people in the video could not be ascertained. In the video, Ali Haider Gilani tells another person how to mark two places on the ballot paper, saying that the numbers have to be memorized.

He explained about his video that he did not talk to the members of the National Assembly about money and had met them many times. “I have done nothing wrong, my conscience is satisfied, I have the right to ask for votes and I will ask for votes not once but a hundred times, we ask for votes of conscience and never participate in buying and selling votes,” he had asserted.