Ministers, celebrities congratulate Imran

ISLAMABAD: Scores of ministers, celebrities and designers and cricketers congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan after he won the National Assembly’s vote of confidence following the Senate election setback.

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Hameed, Amir Yamin, , besides Lollywood actor Shaan Shahid, Rohail Hyatt of Vital Signs and designer Zarlasht Faisal were among the scores who congratulated the former skipper. The premier emerged victorious after obtaining 178 of the required 172 votes of trust from Lower House members.

Congratulating the prime minister, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the premier had once again proved that he is a true, upright, and brave leader who did not compromise on his principles.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said secret balloting only ensured “power of the wallet”. However, today’s vote of confidence was open for all to see — and it shows “the power of the ballot and the strength of our captain”. Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi, also extended hearty felicitations to the prime minister.”Hearty felicitations to honourable Prime Minister #ImranKhan who becomes the first ever PM to win more votes after two & a half years than what he got after being elected,” he said. Similarly, federal ministers Omar Ayub Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, National Assembly Speaker, and PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed also shared tweets congratulating the premier.

Many former and current cricketers also expressed their excitement and joy after the former skipper secured the vote of confidence. Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis took to Twitter to congratulate Khan, his former colleague, on the victory. “The Tiger Roars Again. Congratulations Skipper #VoteOfConfidence” he wrote. The former bowler further appreciated Khan in another tweet saying he loves the “skipper” for his “principals, honesty and never give up attitude”.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, congratulating the former skipper, said that he played a “master stroke”. Sharing a photo of the prime minister from the 1992 World Cup, pacer Anwar Ali shared some motivational words. Yasir Hameed, Amir Yamin also congratulated the former pacer. Actor Shaan Shahid posted several messages in support of PM Khan. On his twitter handle the actor wrote believe in [email protected] as we all believe in your hope. Javeria Khan quoted what appear to be lyrics from a popular Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf anthem to share her happiness. Rohail Hyatt of Vital Signs also supported the premier and said he was his only leader. Hayat said in my lifetime I have only had the privilege of calling one person my leader. This person is Imran Khan. Honestly outweighs everything else IMO. Setbacks aside, I am certain he will succeed in his mission IA. Singer Farhan Saeed shared a picture of the premier on his Instagram stories.

Actor Veena Malik also tweeted about the vote of confidence. I stand for a corruption free Pakistan. I stand with #PMImranKhan #BehindYouSkipper . Actor Ahsan Khan also joined those falicitating the prime minister and shared the video of an interview where someone asks him about PM Khan. Designer Zarlasht Faisal, of the brand Zari Faisal, has been a longtime supporter of the PM and even made Imran Khan-related clothing items around election time. Elan head Khadijah Shah also announced her support for PM Khan. So did actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza. He said he stands with the PM. RJ Anoushey Ashraf said people who support the opposition are part of the problem.