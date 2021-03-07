Ivory Coast votes in test of stability after political turmoil

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Abidjan: Ivory Coast held calm parliamentary elections Saturday, with voters going to the polls in a key test of stability, four months after a presidential vote was marked by deadly violence. More than 1,500 candidates were vying for the votes of roughly seven million people in a contest for the 255-seat National Assembly in the world´s top cocoa grower, a former haven of peace and prosperity in troubled West Africa. Grappling with a deep political crisis, President Alassane Ouattara has offered an olive branch to his former rival, Laurent Gbagbo, whose party lifted a decade-long boycott of elections. A masked Ouattara voted in the plush Cocody neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast´s main city and economic hub. “I hope that the unfortunate events of the presidential elections of 2010 and 2020 are past us,” he said, referring to poll-linked violence that claimed thousands of lives.