Ivory Coast votes in test of stability after political turmoil

Abidjan: Ivory Coast held calm parliamentary elections Saturday, with voters going to the polls in a key test of stability, four months after a presidential vote was marked by deadly violence. More than 1,500 candidates were vying for the votes of roughly seven million people in a contest for the 255-seat National Assembly in the world´s top cocoa grower, a former haven of peace and prosperity in troubled West Africa. Grappling with a deep political crisis, President Alassane Ouattara has offered an olive branch to his former rival, Laurent Gbagbo, whose party lifted a decade-long boycott of elections. A masked Ouattara voted in the plush Cocody neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast´s main city and economic hub. “I hope that the unfortunate events of the presidential elections of 2010 and 2020 are past us,” he said, referring to poll-linked violence that claimed thousands of lives.