Lawyers protest against police

HAFIZABAD: cores of lawyers on Saturday staged a demonstration against the Kassoke police in front of the DPO Office.

The lawyers chanted slogans against the police and alleged that the police entered the house of bar member Adeel Sulahria and tortured him and his brother. Later, the police arrested Adeel’s brother Zia Sulahria from Karyala village, they told. On the other hand, Kassoke police denied the allegations leveled by the lawyers. The police had registered a case against 11 persons, including Adeel Sulahria advocate and his brother Ziaullah, on the charge of snatching harvesting machine from Shakir Hussain of Shameer Dinga.

FUNCTION: A function was held in which a large number of teachers and students participated. Maulana Muhammad Waseem Attari chaired the function. Addressing the gathering, Maulana Haji Muhammad Imran Attari said that students were the asset of the nation and they had to play their vital role in improving the system of the country.