3 kidnappers arrested, abducted child recovered

GUJRANWALA: Police have arrested three kidnappers and recovered a child from their custody.

Subhan Nadeem, 11, was missing from Kot Ladha police station limits for the last 10 days. Later, the alleged kidnappers called the mother of the child and demanded Rs 2 million ransom for the release of the child.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police started investigation and traced the accused persons through their phone call.

Later, the police raided and arrested accused Saqib, Abu Sufiyan and Hamza and recovered the abducted child.