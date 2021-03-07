Detection of corona in two female doctors: DHQ Hospital dept closed

JHANG: The administration on Saturday temporarily closed the Ultrasound Graphic Section of the DHQ Hospital after detection of coronavirus in two female doctors.

MS Dr Irteza Hasnain said to avoid the spread of coronavirus in other staffers and patients, the USG section room had been locked and the services would be restored soon with alternative arrangements. The MS said that both coronavirus victims, working in the USG section, had been allowed home isolation.

PROMOTION: The District Education Authority on Saturday promoted 122 elementary school teachers (ESTs) to the rank of secondary schools teachers (SSTs) on regular basis. DEA Chief Executive Officer Nasim Ahmed Zahid during a ceremony held at Govt Girls High School Jhang Sadar issued orders of promotion of 69 female ESTs and 53 male ESTs.