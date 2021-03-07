Dacoit killed during police ‘encounter’

GUJRANWALA: A dacoit was killed during a police ‘encounter’ at Kot Ladha on Saturday.

Reportedly, some armed persons snatched cash and a motorcycle from a citizen and trying to flee from the spot. After receiving the information, a police party started chasing the accused persons.

On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, one dacoit who was later identified as Yasir was killed on the spot. The accused was involved in various dacoity and theft incidents.

SHO SUSPENDED FOR NOT CONTROLLING KITE-FLYING: City Police Officer Sarfraz Ahmad Falki has suspended the Kotwali police SHO for not controlling kite-flying in his area.

The CPO had received complaints against the SHO for not making efforts to control the kite-flying in his area. To it, the CPO immediately suspended sub-inspector Ikhlaq Ahmed and also warned the other SHOs of the district to take solid steps against kite-flying otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

STATE LAND RETRIEVED: The district administration and the Anti-Corruption Establishment teams on Saturday retrieved 7-Marla commercial land worth Rs 22 million from the land grabbers.

The teams conducted a joint operation ant got vacated the land from the illegal occupiers and handed over to the Education Department.

ACCIDENT: A youth died in a road accident at Jamke Chattha on Saturday. Umar Farooq was going on a motorcycle when a donkey-cart hit him, killing him on the spot.