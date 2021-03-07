Dacoit killed during police ‘encounter’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A dacoit was killed during a police ‘encounter’ at Kot Ladha on Saturday.
Reportedly, some armed persons snatched cash and a motorcycle from a citizen and trying to flee from the spot. After receiving the information, a police party started chasing the accused persons.
On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, one dacoit who was later identified as Yasir was killed on the spot. The accused was involved in various dacoity and theft incidents.
SHO SUSPENDED FOR NOT CONTROLLING KITE-FLYING: City Police Officer Sarfraz Ahmad Falki has suspended the Kotwali police SHO for not controlling kite-flying in his area.
The CPO had received complaints against the SHO for not making efforts to control the kite-flying in his area. To it, the CPO immediately suspended sub-inspector Ikhlaq Ahmed and also warned the other SHOs of the district to take solid steps against kite-flying otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
STATE LAND RETRIEVED: The district administration and the Anti-Corruption Establishment teams on Saturday retrieved 7-Marla commercial land worth Rs 22 million from the land grabbers.
The teams conducted a joint operation ant got vacated the land from the illegal occupiers and handed over to the Education Department.
ACCIDENT: A youth died in a road accident at Jamke Chattha on Saturday. Umar Farooq was going on a motorcycle when a donkey-cart hit him, killing him on the spot.