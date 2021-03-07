Pakistan Navy ship visits Cotonou Port of Benin

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy ship Nasr visited the Cotonou Port of Benin as part of a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to African countries. Upon arrival at Cotonou, Nasr was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey along with the honorary consular of Pakistan, the defence attache of Pakistan to Nigeria and other naval officials. Previously, the ship also visited Djibouti and Sudan ports during the deployment. As a gesture of solidarity and friendship, Nasr delivered food aid at Niger and Benin during ceremonies held at Port Cotonou. The events were attended by government and military officials of Niger and Benin including the deputy minister for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management of Niger, the deputy director of Benin Presidency Office, the ambassador of Niger to Benin, the general secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Benin and the ambassador of Pakistan to Niger. The officials of both countries paid tribute and thanked the government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Navy for the kind gesture and provision of humanitarian assistance. During the ship stay at Cotonou, the mission commander and commanding officer of Nasr called on the deputy minister for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management of Niger, the general secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Benin and the chief of Naval Staff of Benin Navy. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and enhancement of bilateral cooperation were discussed. The mission commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi to the people of the visiting countries. The ongoing deployment of Nasr to the African region is to further strengthen the bonds of friendship with African countries.