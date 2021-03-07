Corona claims 38 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of COVID-19 cases was Saturday recorded 17,352 with 1,441 more people testing positive and 1,388 recovering during the 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 38 people died of whom 12 were on the ventilator.

Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators occupied were in Multan 17 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 32 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

Similarly, the maximum number of oxygen beds were occupied in Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 38 percent, ICT 26 percent and Multan 30 percent.

Around 210 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no affected person was on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 38,200 tests were conducted countrywide on Friday, including 9,872 in Sindh, 15,687 in Punjab, 6,973 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,059 in ICT, 596 in Balochistan, 317 in GB, and 696 in AJK.

Since the outbreak of pandemic, a total of 588,728 cases have been detected including AJK 10,464, Balochistan 19,106, GB 4,958, ICT 45,329, KP 73,515, Punjab 175,964 and Sindh 259,392.

Around 558,210 people have recovered so far countrywide making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Around 13,166 deaths have been recorded since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,411 perished in Sindh, 5,534 in Punjab, 2,104 in KP, 506 in ICT, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB, and 309 in AJK - one in the hospital on Friday.

A total of 9,173,593 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,002 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.