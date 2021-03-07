‘Elopement’ of daughter: Man commits suicide after neighbours taunted him

SUKKUR: A man committed suicide on Saturday over her daughter's alleged elopement with her boyfriend in district Khairpur. Reports said that the girl had been caught by the police when she was trying to elope with her alleged boyfriend, a resident of Swat. After inquiry, the police handed over the girl to her parents and released the boy. Meanwhile, the father of the girl was taunted by neighbours and the local residents over the incident. On Saturday he hanged himself to death. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.