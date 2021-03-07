close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

Man commits ‘suicide’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

KARACHI: A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Baloch Para on Jahangir Road on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 25-year-old Wasim, son of Javed. According to Jamshed Quarters SHO Javed Brohi, the family told the police that Wasim was a drug addict, and he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Latest News

More From Lahore