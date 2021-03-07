Man commits ‘suicide’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Baloch Para on Jahangir Road on Saturday.
Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 25-year-old Wasim, son of Javed. According to Jamshed Quarters SHO Javed Brohi, the family told the police that Wasim was a drug addict, and he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.