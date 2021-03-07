close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
March 7, 2021

Shops sealed for breach of SOPs

Lahore

A
APP
March 7, 2021

LAHORE: The city district administration sealed four shops and three restaurants and imposed heavy fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to district administration sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed JK Saloon Ravi Road, Altaf Cash & Carry, Sabar Sweets, One Dollar Shop, Rehman Tika Shop, ABC Grill Corner and Butt Burger in his jurisdiction. The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and advised the transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

