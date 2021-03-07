Man electrocuted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A young man lost his life after getting electrocuted near Baba Morr within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town Police station on Saturday.
The deceased was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later the body was shifted to morgue for identification. Police said an investigation was underway.