Sun Mar 07, 2021
March 7, 2021

Man electrocuted

Lahore

March 7, 2021

KARACHI: A young man lost his life after getting electrocuted near Baba Morr within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town Police station on Saturday.

The deceased was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later the body was shifted to morgue for identification. Police said an investigation was underway.

