Wasif’s Urs starts today

LAHORE: The 29th annual three-day Urs of famous Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif will commence from Sunday (today) at his shrine.

The inauguration ceremony will be performed by noted figures of the area, M Bilal Sheikh and Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak by laying floral wreath on grave of Wasif Ali Wasif and preside over the mehfil-e-na’at, mehfil-e-samaa and other spiritual gatherings in the evening.

A national seminar on spiritual and sufi teachings will be held on Monday along with mehfil-e-samaa, while the celebrations will include intellectual discourse on history and teachings of Sufis participated by noted religious leaders from across the country. The ceremonies will conclude on Tuesday (March 9) with holding the prayers for the prosperity and solidarity of the country.