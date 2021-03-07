Dacoit gang busted

LAHORE: The Defence B Investigation Police have busted a dacoit gang involved in looting people by wearing the police uniforms and arrested its two members besides recovering gold ornaments, laptop, motorcycle, mobile phones and police uniforms.

SP Cantonment Investigation Capt (retd) M Ajmal led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Talha Naeem Rana and his accomplice Asghar. The police also traced many cases against them in different police stations of the city.