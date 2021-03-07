24 COVID patients die, 913 new cases

LAHORE: As many as 24 COVID-19 patients died and 913 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 5,534 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 175,964 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,687 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,386,515 in the province.

After 5,534 fatalities and recovery of a total of 164,487 patients, including 770 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 5,943 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.