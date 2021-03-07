Plan being made to increase population of endangered black bears

Islamabad: The climate change ministry is preparing a comprehensive plan in coordination with the provincial authorities to increase the population of endangered Asian black bears in Pakistan.

According to the details shared by the climate change ministry the Asian black bear, also known as moon bear and white-chested bear, is a medium-sized bear species native to Asia that is largely adapted to an arboreal lifestyle.

The plan would also involve the local communities that would protect the population of the black bears from poachers and hunters in return for financial benefits to be given through a scheme.

The ministry would also seek input from the provincial authorities and make them part of the plan to be finalized in the coming weeks.

The Asiatic black bear is found in some parts of Pakistan and its population has reduced down to around 1,000 animals in Pakistan.

The main threat to the species is its persecution by the locals. Bears are usually killed when they are found predating on goats and their kids. People also kill the bears to sell their fur and to collect its fat for medicinal use.

The second important factor that threatened the species was that it was not explored and studied properly in the past. The habitats had been seriously disturbed during the decades of the 80's and 90's.