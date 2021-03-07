Myanmar citizens waiting to enter India

GUWAHATI, India: Scores of Myanmar nationals have gathered at the border with India waiting to join about 50 who have already crossed the frontier to flee the country’s coup turmoil, Indian officials said on Saturday.

Myanmar authorities have meanwhile asked India to send back eight police who fled this week.

Forty-eight Myanmar nationals, including the eight police, have entered India’s northeastern state of Mizoram, a senior officer in the Assam Rifles paramilitary force said. —AFP