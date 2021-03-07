close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
AFP
March 7, 2021

Tunisians demand release of jailed activist

World

AFP
March 7, 2021

TUNIS: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Tunisian capital on Saturday to demand the release of a gay rights and democracy activist sentenced to jail for insulting police officers.

Rania Amdouni, a 26-year-old LGBT rights campaigner often seen at pro-democracy protests, has been the target of a smear campaign by police unions after taking part in protests against police repression in January. including her address.

