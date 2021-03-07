France extends weekend lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Hundreds of thousands of people in northern France went back into lockdown on Saturday, while health officials stepped up their nationwide vaccination campaign to make up ground after a slow start.
The residents of Pas-de-Calais on the north coast joined those in the region’s port of Dunkirk -- and the Mediterranean resort of Nice -- already shut down on Saturdays and Sundays.