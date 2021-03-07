close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
AFP
March 7, 2021

France extends weekend lockdown

AFP
March 7, 2021

PARIS: Hundreds of thousands of people in northern France went back into lockdown on Saturday, while health officials stepped up their nationwide vaccination campaign to make up ground after a slow start.

The residents of Pas-de-Calais on the north coast joined those in the region’s port of Dunkirk -- and the Mediterranean resort of Nice -- already shut down on Saturdays and Sundays.

