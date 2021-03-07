Jinnah Gold Cup final today

LAHORE: DS Polo/ASC will take on Diamond Paints in the main final of the Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Sunday (today).

In the subsidiary final, team Remounts will vie against Master Paints Black.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will grace the finals as chief guest and distribute prizes and shields among the winners.

DS Polo/ASC consist of Daniyal Sheikh, Lt Col Omer Minhas, Hissam Ali Hyder and Maxwell Charlton. Diamond Paints comprise Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zaveletta and Raul Laplacette.