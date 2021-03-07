close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
AFP
March 7, 2021

Liverpool’s ‘power’ will ensure Euro berth: Klopp

Sports

AFP
March 7, 2021

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp insists the solid foundations he has laid at Liverpool will ensure his troubled club are never faced with a long absence from the Champions League.

Klopp is fighting to salvage a dismal season by lifting Liverpool into the Premier League’s top four to guarantee qualification for next season’s Champions League.

They are currently four points behind fourth placed Chelsea after five successive home defeats.

