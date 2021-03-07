Liverpool’s ‘power’ will ensure Euro berth: Klopp

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp insists the solid foundations he has laid at Liverpool will ensure his troubled club are never faced with a long absence from the Champions League.
Klopp is fighting to salvage a dismal season by lifting Liverpool into the Premier League’s top four to guarantee qualification for next season’s Champions League.
They are currently four points behind fourth placed Chelsea after five successive home defeats.