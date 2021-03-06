Khokhar thanks President for endorsing Opp stance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has thanked the president of Pakistan for endorsing the opposition's stance that the prime minister has lost majority in the parliament. “According to the Constitution, the president asks the prime minister to take vote of confidence when he loses majority in the parliament,” he said in a statement on Friday. He said the prime minister can try to comfort his members on his defeat as much as he wants but would not succeed as change is coming.