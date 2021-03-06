close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
Muhammad Qasim
March 6, 2021

Two COVID-19 deaths in twin cities

Islamabad: As many as 194 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district showing the outbreak is much intense in the region while the virus claimed another two lives from the twin cities that has taken death toll from the region to 1,150. It is alarming that as many as 21 patients have died of the illness in the region since March 1, in the last five days.

