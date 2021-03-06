3,412-kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers

LALAMUSA: The administration has retrieved over 3,412-Kanal state land worth more than Rs 317.5 million from the land grabbers in the district. It was said by Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa during a media briefing here on Friday. The DC also visited the Municipal Corporation Gujrat and reviewed the performance of officers and employees and issued appropriate orders immediately on the complaints of the citizens. Explaining the details of the crackdown against the land mafia, Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa said that over 112-Kanal state land from different areas of Tehsil Gujrat had been retrieved during operation. Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa informed that over 324-Kanal land had been retrieved from the illegal occupants in different areas of Tehsil Kharian. Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa informed that the most successful crackdown against illegal occupants had been carried out in Tehsil Serai Alamgir and the value of the land retrieved from the land grabbers had worth over Rs 205 million.