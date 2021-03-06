Punjab Culture Day on 14th

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated in the district on March 14.

In this connection, a meeting was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in which various tasks were assigned to different departments to celebrate the Punjab Culture Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, Assistant Commissioners Sadar, City, Chak Jhumra Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Muhammad Haidar, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, Additional Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali, Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazir, Industrialist Farrukh Zaman, Agricultural University, Metropolitan Corporation, PHA, Education and officers of other departments were also present.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners to take steps for setting up of Food Street and Flower Exhibition besides organising Horse and Cattle Show, dog show, formal Kabaddi match, concert and Punjabi Mushaira on Punjab Culture Day.

He said that the culture of Faisalabad should be nurtured by celebrating this day in a traditional manner for which tasks should be carried out with enthusiasm. He said that Punjabi culture should be fully reflected in all the celebrations.