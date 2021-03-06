Party not clear who sold votes: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday said they (party) did not know the names of parliamentarians who voted for PDM candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in the Senate election against the party line. Talking to Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan”, he said, “A total of 179 members will poll their votes for Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday [vote of confidence]. PTI had already expelled 20 members for violating the party rules,” he added.

“The prime minister did not talk about not proceeding against those 16 members who were found guilty. If Ali Zaidi has given any names to the prime minister, then I do not know,” he said.

“We have no proof who took money for vote. Our woman candidate got 174 votes, while 5 votes were rejected, and these are our total numbers,” he added. He said it was the responsibility of Election Commission to decide about videos and audios. “At present, we are concentrating on the vote of confidence,” he said.