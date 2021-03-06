Air chief meets Sri Lankan counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is on a visit to Sri Lanka, called on Air Marshal Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana, Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF). They discussed matters of mutual professional interest. The Pak air chief said it was a moment of pride for PAF that Commander Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF) was trained in Pakistan. He further added that our armed forces in general and Air Forces in particular, have strong ties of friendship with Sri Lanka. The SLAF chief thanked ACM Mujahid for cooperation, and agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation. The air chief also attended SLAF's 70th anniversary parade as guest of honour at SLAF Base, Katunayke. The ACM felicitated the SLAF on completing 70 years of glorious service to the nation. He also congratulated No 5 Fighter Squadron and No 6 Helicopter Squadron of the SLAF on award of President's Colours. Later, the Air Chief attended launching ceremony of a book titled ‘Iron Wings of Glory’. President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented a copy of the book to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. The book relates to the evolution of air power in the context of SLAF in Indian Ocean Region and achievements of SLAF during fight against terrorists. The ACM interacted with several senior civil and military dignitaries at the occasion.