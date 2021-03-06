Eight killed, 1,064 injured in various road accidents across Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Eight persons were killed and 1,064 injured in various road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 985 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 622 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 442 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.