30 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 30 patients died from COVID-19 while another 860 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 5,510, while confirmed cases reached 175,051 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,092 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,370,828 in the province. Around 759 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which raised the number of total recovered individuals to 163,752 in the province.

Muhammad Qasim: Islamabad: As many as 194 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district showing the outbreak is much intense in the region while the virus claimed another two lives from the twin cities that has taken death toll from the region to 1,150.It is alarming that as many as 21 patients have died of the illness in the region since March 1, in the last five days.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia who has already expressed to ‘The News’ that the number of COVID-19 cases may go up further in the next few days has recommended immediate closure of two educational institutions on Friday after reporting of COVID-19 cases from their campus premises.

The letters issued by his office advised to immediately close down Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) in Street 17, Sector I-10/1 and Islamabad Model College for Boys in Sector F-7/3 for a period till further intimation by the office of DHO ICT.

The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 58,307. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that the virus claimed one life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 504.

The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 45,078 after confirmation of 157 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, after another COVID-19 death from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 646.