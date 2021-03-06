‘PSL postponement threat to international cricket in Pakistan’

LAHORE: Former national team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has termed the postponement of PSL 6 as a threat to international cricket in Pakistan.

On his YouTube channel, 51-year-old Inzamam-ul-Haq said that last season of PSL, playoff matches were postponed due to corona virus and this time too, the same thing has happened. “Foreign cricketers and teams have returned. It can be said that the arrangements in Pakistan are inadequate which may create problems for us in the future,” he added.

He said that it has also been heard that foreign cricketers have received instructions from their boards and countries to return.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said: “Our mistakes have caused huge losses and if we did not take the right steps to overcome these problems then the return of international cricket would be delayed further.

“There is a need to suppress the issue otherwise such incidents will continue. We have to take action against those responsible for the postponement of PSL 6 and keep them away from the affairs of the next league. We have to tell the world that we are protecting our league and action can be taken against those to set an example so people will avoid future mistakes.

“The cricket board should do a thorough investigation into who broke the biosecure bubble because all the teams were in the same hotel. It is also feared that the tests of many more players will also come positive,” he said.