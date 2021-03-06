PCB decides to hire firm for bio-secure PSL completion

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday finally decided in principle to hire a reputed international firm to ensure the bio-secure bubble for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI that could be held any time during the next six months.

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that a high-level meeting chaired by PCB chief executive Wasim Khan was held on Friday to discuss the options available to hold the remaining matches that were postponed for an indefinite period after eight of the players contracted the Covid-19 virus in Karachi.

“We have decided in principle to hire internationally reputed firm to ensure bio-secure bubble for the remaining PSL VI matches. Though PCB chairman Ehsan Mani will be the final authority and the matter will be submitted with him for his approval, it is agreed that an independent firm will ensure the bio-secure bubble for the remaining matches of the league.”

The meeting also contemplated three time windows available for the matches. “Since we require 15 to 20 days to conclude the remaining schedule we are considering three possible time windows for the matches. The first half of the year is also a possibility and so are two other windows falling in the second half. For that, we have to look at the players’ availability and national team commitments.”

The PCB’s management committee was also considering shifting the remaining matches to either Lahore or Rawalpindi.

“Most probably these matches will be held at one station that could be one out of Lahore, Karachi or Rawalpindi. All depends on the season and weather of that particular city.”

‘The News’ has also learnt that the PCB will discuss the possible options with franchise-owners once chairman Ehsan Mani gives his final approval.

“Once we finalise all the details, the matter will be forwarded for franchise approval. All pros and cons will be discussed with the stakeholders before announcing the plan. It is a sensitive matter and all the stakeholders are required to be on one page before the announcement of final decision.”