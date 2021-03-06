PBCC names blind team for Tri-Nation Series

LAHORE: The selection committee of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has named a 15-member team for a tournament in Bangladesh.

The committee headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti (Chairman Selection Committee) and including Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah (members) also selected four reserve players for the Tri-nation series to be held in Bangladesh from April 2 to 8. Pakistan, India and Bangladesh are featuring in the tri-nation series.

These 19 players (15 final and 4 reserves) were selected after reviewing their performance and physical fitness in the recent National Blind Cricket events, said Chairman PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah.

He further said that the team is a mixed blend of seniors and juniors. “Two new players have been inducted in the side. Muhammad Safdar is an emerging B3 player from D.G. Khan and Mohammed Tehsin is a B1 player from Mirpur. All four reserve players are also featuring for the first time in the national side. Niamat Ullah and Naseeb Ullah are from Quetta, while Akmal Hayat is from Islamabad and Ahtesham ul Haq is from Attock,” he added.

Team with category

B1: Riasat Khan, Zafar Iqbal (Vice Captain), Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzaib, Mohammed Tehsin

B2: Nisar Ali (Captain), Badar Munir, Mati Ullah, Moain Aslam, Anees Javed, Shahzaib Haider

B3: Muhammad Rashid, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah Khan Marwat, Muhammad Safdar

Reserve: Akmal Hayat B3, Naseeb Ullah, Ahtesham ul Haq, Niamat Ullah B2.

Team Officials: Anwar Ali Team Manager, Muhammad Jamil Coach, Maher M. Yousaf Haroon Astt Coach, Tahir Mehmood Butt Trainer, Atif Qayoum Analyst.