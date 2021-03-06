Simple ceremony marks opening of Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: The traditional simple ceremony which saw both Pakistan and visiting Japan teams lined up for the national anthem marked the opening ceremony of the Davis Cup World Group I tie here at the Pakistan Sports Complex grasscourts Friday.

Davis Cup tie referee Norbert Peick conducted the ceremony and introduced players and team officials.

Also present on the opening ceremony were Salim Saifullah Khan, president of Pakistan Tennis Federation, Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, IPC secretary Mohsin Mushtaq, Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board Mansoor Ahmad and former DG PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz.