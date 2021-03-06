Man, alleged paramour killed in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A man killed his wife and her alleged paramour in Upper Kohistan on Friday, police officials said.

“We have dispatched a police team to arrest the accused who has killed a man and his wife and managed to flee,” Noor Nabi Shah, the SHO Dasu Police Station, told reporters.

Abdul Rehman first killed one Akhtar Mian in Dadir Jalkot village, he said, adding, he went to his house after killing the man and shot dead his wife.

The SHO said that the accused suspected his wife had illicit relations with the slain man. He said that FIR was lodged and raids were being carried out to arrest the accused.