CM wants Balakot hydropower project start by mid-April

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Energy and Power Department to finalise arrangements for groundbreaking of Balakot hydropower project by mid-April.

He said groundbreaking of the mega project was expected to be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An official handout said he was chairing a meeting regarding arrangements being made for the groundbreaking of Balakot hydropower project.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Energy and Power Zubair Khan, Chief Executive Officer PEDO and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister was briefed about the progress made on the project and was told that the contract of the project had been awarded.

The 300 megawatt power project is being set up on Kunhar River in Mansehra district with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank at an estimated cost of Rs85 billion.

The meeting was informed that land acquisition for the project was in process and the department was in close coordination with the district administration to complete the land acquisition process.

The chief minister directed the district administration Mansehra to complete land acquisition process on priority basis and hand over the land to the Energy and Power Department so that work on the project could be initiated.

The chief minister said the government was taking result-oriented steps to utilize the hydro power potential of the province to meet the needs of energy, create jobs and promote industrial activities in the province.

Mahmood Khan said the government had planned a number of mega hydro power projects in the province which, on completion, would make the province self-sufficient in power production.