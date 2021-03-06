A courageous warrior vows to restore peace to her deeply divided kingdom

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

East meets West with clashing swords as the computer animation wizards at Disney continue to push visual boundaries on land, in the clouds and underwater in Raya And The Last Dragon.

Masterminded almost entirely from home during lockdown by directors Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada and co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, this rip-roaring adventure shares creative DNA with the 1998 Disney animation Mulan, spliced with genes from the Indiana Jones and Star Wars universes.

A trio of acrobatic, monkey-like thieves called the Ongis owe some of their rough and tumble charm to the militaristic penguins in Madagascar, softened with the hilarious addition of a light-fingered “con baby”, whose larcenous antics give an entirely new meaning to the term cradle-snatcher.

Co-writers Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, one of the razor-sharp adapters of Crazy Rich Asians, promote female empowerment through the eyes of an emotionally damaged and flawed heroine, whose narrative arc elicits more than one trickle of tears.

A virtuoso comedic turn from Awkwafina as the magical behemoth of the title draws favourable comparisons to Eddie Murphy’s Mushu. She riffs energetically with co-stars as her creature jabbers incessantly to overcome insecurities and seeks to demonstrate her feted swimming prowess: “I slaughter when I hit the water!”

In every sense, she makes a big splash. Five hundred years ago, the enchanted kingdom of Kumandra blossomed from the seed of a blissful union between humans and dragons. Alas, a plague borne of discord called the Druun took root and ravaged the land, reducing creatures great and small to lifeless statues.

The dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity, channelling their power into a single glittering gem which banished the Druun. Chief Benja (voiced by Daniel Dae Kim) and his “dragon nerd” daughter Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) proudly protect the luminescent stone from covetous eyes.

They remain hopeful that deep divisions can be healed between the five feuding clans: Fang, Heart, Spine, Tail and Talon. One poor judgment allows the Druun to return and Raya embarks on a perilous quest with her bug armadillo companion Tuk Tuk (Alan Tudyk) to restore peace by summoning the spirit of fallen dragon Sisu (Awkwafina).

As she travels through the realms, Raya forges alliances with street-smart 10-year-old orphan Boun (Izaac Wang), hulking warrior Tong (Benedict Wong) and pilfering infant Noi (Thalia Tran). Raya And The Last Dragon follows this “fellowship of Druun butt-kickery” on a rollicking odyssey that deftly plucks heartstrings.

Retinas are repeatedly dazzled by lush, sweeping landscapes and highly detailed characters, whose faces ripple with fear, guilt and regret, echoed in the elegiac melodies of composer James Newton Howard’s majestic score laden with Asian instruments.

A powerful underlying message about camaraderie and resilience in the face of adversity is echoed in the filmmakers’ triumph over technical and broadband limitations during the past 12 months to deliver such exquisite (martial) artistry.

COMING 2 AMERICA

Around an hour into Craig Brewer’s lacklustre sequel to the 1988 culture clash comedy Coming To America, scriptwriters Kenya Barris, Barry W Blaustein and David Sheffield hammer nails into their own coffins by engineering a playful on-screen conversation about the artistic merits of Hollywood.

With a laboured, self-referential wink, two characters concur that American cinema is dominated by superhero adventures, remakes and “sequels to old movies nobody asked for”. Coming 2 America knows its own deficiencies and does little to remedy them, bullishly relearning the lesson of the original film that true love triumphs over obligation and fusty tradition.

Second-hand sermons about gender inequality and acceptance are casually thrown into the hotchpotch of crudity and character comedy (again, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall embrace multiple latex-laden alter egos).

Obvious nods to Black Panther and Star Wars compete with sporadic flashbacks to the original film, which are steeped in nostalgia but also serve to underline the absence of creative risks or innovation in Brewer’s picture.

Murphy and Hall comfortably ease back into multiple roles, appropriating the lion’s share of hit-or-miss punchlines while co-stars Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes tussle noisily over the scraps.

As King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), ruler of the prosperous nation of Zamunda, takes his final breath, pampered crown prince Akeem (Murphy) faces a constitutional crisis.

His country’s antiquated laws forbid women from ascending the throne so Akeem’s eldest daughter Meeka (KiKi Layne) and her two sisters, Omma (Bella Murphy) and Tinashe (Akiley Love), must marry and dutifully serve a husband if they wish to rule.

An elderly shaman unexpectedly discloses that Akeem has an heir — an illegitimate son — back in New York. Determined to protect the royal bloodline, Akeem bids farewell to his wife Lisa (Shari Headley) and travels to America with manservant Semmi (Hall) to track down the product of a drug-fuelled one-night stand more than 30 years ago.

His offspring, ticket tout Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), is thrilled to discover that he will inherit the crown and heads excitedly to Zamunda with his mother Mary (Jones) and uncle Reem (Morgan) to face three princely tests.

Political manoeuvring complicates the coronation when General Izzi (Snipes), dictatorial ruler of neighbouring Nexdoria, proposes an arranged marriage between Lavelle and his daughter Bopoto (Teyana Taylor).

“It’s better to be bound by blood in marriage than bound by blood in war,” Izzi warns Akeem. Coming 2 America is a laboured reminder of halcyon days when almost everything Murphy touched turned to comedy gold.

The sequel’s linear and predictable plot teaches old dogs new tricks, interspersed with cameos including a bewildering living funeral sequence that welcomes Morgan Freeman, Gladys Knight, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. Out-takes during the end credits capture spontaneous outbursts and hilarity behind the scenes. Everyone is invited to the party, it seems, except us.