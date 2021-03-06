Record-breaking Irish prop Healy extends contract

DUBLIN: Cian Healy, Ireland’s most capped prop, became the latest high profile player to extend his contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union on Friday agreeing a one-year extension which runs until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 33-year-old has 107 caps to his name since making his debut in 2009 — despite coming close to retiring in 2015 due to a serious neck injury—and passed John Hayes’s record of 105 during this Six Nations.

He was selected for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia making two appearances before injury ended his involvement.

Healy has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland—including the 2018 Grand Slam—and four European Cup trophies with Leinster but he remains hungry for more silverware.

“My drive for success at both Leinster and Ireland is as strong as ever,” he said in an IRFU statement.

“I am lucky enough to currently be part of two teams with the same mentality which is special and I look forward to another season of pushing boundaries and achieving our goals.”

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, said Healy is an example to many younger players in his longevity despite the injuries along the way.

Healy joins captain Johnny Sexton, lock Iain Henderson and flanker Peter O’Mahony in signing contracts over the past fortnight. Contract negotiations had been put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the IRFU had to assess the financial impact it is having.